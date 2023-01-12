The parliamentary TV channel Rada concluded a 120 million hryvnias agreement for the production of programs for the TV marathon ‘Yedyni Novyny’ with the company ‘Kinokit’, which is associated with the deputy head of the President’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The information came from ‘Nashi Hroshi’ media outlet with the reference to Prozorro system.

‘Kinokit’ allegedly won artistic competitions for the production of programs, but it is not known whether rivals participated in the competition.

It is noted that the services will include the development of a ‘creative concept and a partial technological cycle of production’. These are programs under the proposed names ‘News’, ‘Special reports’, ‘Reports of the network of bramches, ‘Live’, ‘Visiting studios’, ‘Conversation studios’ and ‘Documentary projects’.

The volume of the order for the amount of 120 million hryvnias is 75 thousand minutes – therefore, each minute of the product costs 1,599 hryvnias.

‘Nashi Hroshi’ claims that Kinokit is associated with the deputy head of the President’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

In October 2020, the former general producer of ‘1+1’ Volodymyr Oseledchyk, who is also a lecturer at the Ukrainian Film School, founded by Kyrylo Tymoshenko’s wife Alyona Tymoshenko, became a co-owner of the company.

In December 2021, before the relaunch of Rada TV channel, actress Yulia Drozdova from Odesa became the owner of the company, and Serhii Samoilenko became the director. The director of Kinokit Serhii Samoilenko worked in Russia, and from the second half of 2019 he worked for the ‘112 Ukraine’ channel of Viktor Medvedchuk.

In 2019, Mr. Tymoshenko earned 3,047,834 hryvnias, of which 10,320 hryvnias were social aid. Instead, his wife earned one and a half times more during the same period – 5,149,434 hryvnias. Kyrylo Tymoshenko managed to save as much as 697,941 US dollars, 110,008 euros and 4,035,266 hryvnias (almost all in cash). His wife has savings of 185,160 dollars and 5,829,759 hryvnias, also mainly in cash.