‘Ukrzaliznytsia’ national railway operator reports that the railway connection with Mykolaiv has been restored.

The connection was disrupted with the beginning of the full-fledged invasion on February 24.

On November 15, the first passenger train came to Mykolaiv from Kyiv. This became possible after the liberation of the vast Kherson areas during the recent days.

The Kyiv-Mykolaiv train will run on even days from the capital and on odd days from Mykolaiv. The tickets are available.

‘Ukrzaliznytsia’ also said they are planning to restore the railway connection with Kherson in the nearest time.