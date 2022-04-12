The Security Service of Ukraine intercepted and made public the phone call of a Russian military to his wife.

During this phone call, they discussed possible raping of Ukrainian girls.

The wife urged her husband to rape even more Ukrainian women, but asked not to tell her about that. They were both laughing during this conversation.

‘Come on, rape Ukrainian women but don’t tell me about that. Got it? The main thing is you have to take care’, the woman told her husband.

‘This shocking interception shows the moral values not only of the occupiers, but also of their relatives and friends, 80% of whom now support the war in Ukraine’, the SBU stresses.