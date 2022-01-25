Ukraine’s president has come up with yet another video address urging Ukrainians to calm down amid media frenzy over fears of Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s president struck a measured tone in his new video address trying to quell fears of looming war conflict with Russia. His statement was posted on the president’s official website following an urgent meeting of state security council held on Monday.

In his new video, Zelensky said state’s security council met not for making ‘loud’ decisions but rather for ‘important considerations’ that can be impacting Ukrainians.

The state council met to address the mounting pressure on several fronts, with the situation on the borders with Russia and country’s energy issues coming as the biggest headaches this season.

He doubled down on the claim he articulated in his previous video arguing everything is ‘under control’ and there are no ‘reasons’ to panic over Moscow’s military build-up near Ukraine’s borders.

When it comes to energy issues, we have ‘enough reasons for optimism’, said Zelensky, arguing that Ukraine has enough gas stored in the country’s storages sites and coal stockpiles at power plants and sea ports, some 1 million tons of it, to get through winter.

The state security council got reports from defense minister Oleksey Reznikov, commander-in-chief of the armed forces Valeriy Zaluznyi, interior minister Denys Monastyrski, and the SBU head Ivan Bakanov.