The former president Petro Poroshenko calls on Zelensky to make all possible efforts to defend Ukraine from Russian aggression.

In the video address, the former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko called on Volodymyr Zelensky to stop falsifying criminal cases and creating a ‘TV series’ reality, and instead do everything possible to protect Ukraine.

‘This statement is especially relevant when it comes to criminal cases that are fabricated against me on the direct instructions of Zelensky’, Poroshenko stressed.

He added that none of the hundreds of such cases has anything to do with common sense or law. Instead, they are all political persecution of opposition.

‘Zelensky wants to get rid of his political opponents, following the example of Putin, Lukashenko and Yanukovych. He does all this in his usual style as a TV series. And criminal interrogations for him are just next episodes of this low-quality series’, Petro Poroshenko claims.

The former president states that he has already given all the evidence on the so-called ‘coal case’ to the investigation and answered all the questions.

In addition, Petro Poroshenko says he will no longer play the role assigned to him by the screenwriters and directors of the ’95 Kvartal circus’.

‘If we are talking about high treason, then the presence of Zelensky is absolutely necessary. It’s him who has to be interrogated, at least regarding his criminal inaction during Russia’s preparations for a full-scale invasion’, the opposition leader said.

Poroshenko stated that everyone, except Zelensky, has understood that Putin is the greatest enemy of Ukraine, adding the key to Ukraine’s victory is in the unity of the Ukrainian society and the entire civilized world.

‘Enough of the TV series. It’s time to face the reality’, the former president concluded.