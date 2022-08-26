In what appears to be a setback for Russian plan to annex Kherson, Russian-led regional administration deputy head, Kyrylo Stremousov, has admitted on Friday the referendum will have to be put off as the region is adapting the ‘social format and laws of Russia’.

‘Actually, we want people to ber ready for a referendum event themselves. I do not make decisions about the date. We want people to say and offer the date themselves so it doesn’t look that the decision was passed by the military and civil administration or Russian authorities,’ said Stremusov in his comments for Russia’s news outlet.

He also stressed that such referendums that must see the ‘liberated territories of Ukraine’ joining Russia must be held on the specific date.

‘It is likely there will the liberated regions will not be in the line [willing] to hold the referendums. In my view, the referendum can’t be held in Kherson region alone, but in all the liberated regions simultaneously,’ added the Russian-installed official.