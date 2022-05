Russia’a Marines deployed to ships in the Black Sea arefacing the personnel shortfall and have to engage even cooks and latrine staff for active combat, reported Odesa administration advisor Serhiy Bratchuk.

The enemy’s Navy was seriously depleted in earlier fighting with Ukrainians army.

No bombardment was reported in Odesa on Saturday night, but the threat is still there as Russia has a Navy fleet of 6 landing ships and 2 guided-missile destroyers.