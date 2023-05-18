Kyiv regional department of the National Police posted on Telegram photos of the remnants of Russian missiles shot down in the region.

Overnight, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. As reported earlier, all enemy missiles targeting Kyiv region were destroyed by the air defense.

Currently, police officers are inspecting the places where the remnants fell and recording the damage. As of 8:00 am, no casualties were reported and no significant damage recorded.

Kyiv police called on the population to take care and not to touch remnants of the explosive devices. In case of detecting unknown objects, people are advised to immediately contact the police.