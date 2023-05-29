At about 11:20 am Monday, Russian invaders again attacked Kyiv with missiles.

The air raid alert went on at 11:09 am, and in 5 minutes, first explosions were heard in the city.

Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported explosions in the central part of the city. According to the preliminary information, the remnants of the shot missile caused fire in Podilskyi city district.

The remnants of the other missile destroyed by the air defense fell in Obolonskyi district.

As reported earlier, more than 40 missiles and drones were shot down in Kyiv skies during the night.