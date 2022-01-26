The meeting of senior officials of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany held in Paris came as yet another effort to get out of impasse in talks on Donbas conflict resolution.

Zelensky’s top aide Andriy Yermak who headed Ukraine’s delegation at the meeitng called the renewal of Normandy format talks a ‘positive signal’ since the diplomats of all four countries came up with a joint statement and argeed to go back to talks in two weeks in Berlin.

The parties had an ‘audit’ of Minsk agreements and are poised to iron out differences over its implementation policies, said Yermak, adding that parties will go back to the negotiating table in two weeks with new proposals to have a ‘productive’ discussion and ‘results’.

He also noted that de-escalation of the situation on Ukrainian borders remains a top priority for Kyiv

Deputy head of Ukraine’s delegation Andriy Kostin added that ‘laconic’ wording of the joint statement showed the diplomats managed to find some common ground despite differences of opinion on the issues.