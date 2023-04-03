Reporters Without Borders calls on the Ukrainian authorities to ensure that three opposition TV news channels – Espreso, Channel 5 and Priamyi – are quickly reincorporated into the national system of digital video broadcasting (DVB-T2), from which they have been excluded for the past year.

‘Espreso’, ‘Priamyi’ and ‘Channel 5’ TV channels were disconnected from Ukraine’s DVB-T2 network a year ago, on 4 April 2022, since when they have been limited to satellite broadcasting and streaming online.

As the RWB statement says, these channels were dropped from digital video broadcasting shortly after a decree requiring all of the national TV news channels to cooperate.

‘Although the Ukrainian parliament adopted a resolution in favour of press freedom in April 2022, it was only the following month that the parliamentary committee responsible for the news media examined the problem of these three channels, and it failed to come up with any solution’, the statement goes.