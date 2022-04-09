Reports of rape, looting, and killings of women and children make the aftermath of the Russian invasion in Kharkiv region look as grim as the massacre in Bucha, said governor Oleh Synegubov in the interview for NV media outlet.

Among the latest catalogued cases is killings of civilians in Gusarivka near Izum where 3 people were subjected to repeated torture and later burned alive. The Russian firing in the village also killed children.

In another harrowing example of atrocities, a family of three including a child was found shot dead in a car on one of the back roads.

Locals also found the body of a local paramedic with tied hands and signs of torture.

Amid warnings of coming escalation in nearby Donbas, people continue to evacuate, said Oleh Synegubov. According to official estimates, at least 700 thousand have left by trains while 300 thousand more used their own cars to escape the Russian aggression.

As some people are trying to return, the Kharkiv governor warned there is still a threat Russia can shift military action back to Kharkiv