The Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that they have finished the rescue operation at the site of the Russian missile attack in Kramatorsk.

The rescue team managed to save two people from under the rubble and found four bodies of killed locals. The final number of the wounded is 18.

The rescue operation involved 221 emergency employees and 42 equipment units. During the operation, they removed 960 tons of the rubble.

As reported earlier, on Wednesday evening, Russian troops hit the town of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with a missile strike. The strike targeted an apartment building.