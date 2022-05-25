Russian invaders targeted the residential areas of Kramatarsk, Donetsk region, with an airstrike.

The city mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reports no casualties, but stresses that the enemy is near the town and calls on the local residents not to return to their homes.

In Luhansk region, Russian troops destroyed the gas infrastructure object causing the disruption of gas supply in the area.

Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai reports that the region does not have electricity and water supply. The emergency services are delivering drinking water to the population.