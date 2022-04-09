Ukrainian town of Severodonetsk came under fire on early Saturday as Russian artillery is intensifying shelling in Donbas region, said governor Serhiy Gaidai on Telegram.

The aggressors are also pushing on with their offensives on Rubizhne and Popasna

The shelling of Severodenetsk hit one of the residential buildings causing a fire. There is still no word of casualties.

According to Gaidai, Russian attacks on Friday left at least 11 civilian objects in Luhansk region destroyed and 8 of those are residential buildings in Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Kreminna, and Zolote.