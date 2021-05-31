'European Solidarity’ leader raised concern over spike in gas prices for Ukrainian households in pre-plenary meeting of Ukrainian MPs.

With utilities and food bills climbing up, Ukrainians are now facing unprecedented increase of retail gas prices, warned Petro Poroshenko at the pre-plenary session at the Verkhovna Rada.

‘Starting tomorrow [June 1], the gas prices for households will break the record.. Tariffs including VAT and transportation costs will amount to 9-14 thousand hryvnas for a thousand cubic meters [of gas]. $500 for a thousand cubic meters? Have wages increased? Have pensions increased? Maybe, someone tried to offset worsnening standards of living with subsidiaries?’ said the politician.

Petro Poroshenko stressed that such issues should be urgently addressed by the Verkhovna Rada and the government to cushion the effects for Ukrainians.

The same message came from the Verkhovna Rada speaker Dmytro Razumkov who offered to consider issue of tariffs at the parliamentary question time.

Ukraine faces another spike in gas prices following the government decision to go back to a fixed yearly gas tariff.