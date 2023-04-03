After the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the number of servicemen in Ukraine’s defense forces has grown significantly. Most of the drafted soldiers have no knowledge of tactical medicine, and the army lacks qualified instructors.

First ten minutes after getting wounded are crucial for survival. The main role is played by the ability of the military to provide high-quality and prompt assistance.

Knowledge literally saves our defenders, so ‘Return Alive’ announced that they are deploying eight training centers in tactical medicine in order to educate 96 instructors who will be able to train 840 soldiers daily.

For this purpose, together with the IT company Ciklum, the fund is going to raise 20,800,000 hryvnias for the project. More than 8 million hryvnias have already been raised.