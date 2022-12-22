On December 22, in his first video message after the visit to Washington, president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he is returning to Ukraine with ‘good outcomes’. On the way home, he also visited Poland.

‘We are returning from Washington – we are coming with good outcomes. With what will really help. When we say ‘patriots’ in Ukraine and in the United States, we equally mean the protection of the state and people. This issue has been resolved for Ukraine. There is also financial support. There are other agreements – more on them later’, the president said.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to president Biden for his help, international leadership and determination for victory. In addition, he thanked the Congress of the United States – both chambers and both parties, all those who support Ukraine.

On the way home, Zelensky had a meeting with the president of Poland Andrzej Duda.