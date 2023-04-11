Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov initiates a lawsuit against the Russian Federation for seized assets in Donetsk and Luhansk regions to finance the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

As reported by the press service of his ‘System Capital Management’ company, Rinat Akhmetov is going to demand from Russia compensation for all losses caused by the interference in the activities or expropriation of assets and investments by the so-called ‘DNR’ and ‘LNR’ controlled by Russia.

The assets include dozens of enterprises in the mining, metallurgical and energy sectors, and real estate.

According to SCM, the money that will be reimbursed by the aggressor will be used to restore Ukraine in the future.

‘Russia must be punished for its crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians, which have been counted since 2014. Therefore, I am filing a lawsuit for full compensation by the aggressor country for all damages caused to us since 2014 in the illegally occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Justice must be restored and the aggressor must be punished both financially and criminally’, Akhmetov stated.