Dominik Stillhart, Director of operations for the International Committee of the Red Cross stated in a comment to BBC Radio 4 that the road from Mariupol was mined so they could not implement evacuation.

He also said the Red Cross is ready to facilitate evacuation and negotiates with both parties trying to get civilians to the safe place.

He added the Red Cross has a team in Mariupol and is waiting for a precise agreement to evacuate people.