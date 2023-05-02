In three regions of Ukraine, the emergency teams began de-mining the territory with the help of special robotic machines.

Robots destroy landmines and other explosive objects left by the Russian occupiers in the liberated territories, the head of the State Emergency Service Serhii Kruk said on Facebook.

According to him, four machines are already in operation. They were provided by the Howard Buffett Foundation.

‘These robotic complexes are extremely effective helpers for our guys!’ Serhii Kruk wrote.

Since the beginning of the work, two machines have destroyed more than 100 landmines in Kherson region. Other robots are working in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.