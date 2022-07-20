Russian troops hit the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovska region, with an overnight rocket strike.

The invaders used Grad multiple launch systems and fired more than 30 rockets.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that the strike targeted the residential area of Nikopol, killing 2 and wounding 9 local civilians.

The governor added that three of the wounded are children who were peacefully sleeping in their houses.

The strike destroyed three and damaged about a dozen of private houses.

The emergency team is working on the site checking the rubble.