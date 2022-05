On May 23, Russian invaders hit Dnipropetrovska region with a missile strike.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that four Russian missiles damaged the railroad infrastructure in Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts.

According to him, the strike caused serious damage to the railway tracks. The emergency services are working on the site trying to restore railway connection.

The governor also reported 12 damaged residential houses.

No casualties have been reported.