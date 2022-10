During the night, Russian troops attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with a rocket strike.

The enemy targeted an infrastructure object with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, region governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram.

He reported damage to the infrastructure object and a fire caused by the attack. No casualties were reported.

‘The occupiers want to destroy everything. To leave us without electricity, water, gas, heating. But they will not succeed’, the governor wrote.