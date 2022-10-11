Yesterday’s Russian missile strikes, aiming generating facilities all over Ukraine, caused electricity disruptions in different regions of the country.

Kyiv region authorities and energy operator introduced a rolling blackout schedule to prevent the shutdown of Ukraine’s energy system.

It is noted that in order to balance the power system and prevent large-scale shutdowns, the state energy company introduced emergency power blackout schedules.

The schedule will be available on the website with locations and time of a blackout, which will not last more than 4 hours.

Earlier, possible blackouts were announced by Ukrainian officials.