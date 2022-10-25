‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator announced rolling blackouts in all regions of Ukraine on October 25.

They say this is a necessary step to reduce the load on the power grid and balance the operation of the systems.

Both industrial enterprises and residential areas will be disconnected from the power supply.

The energy operator also calls on the country’s population to reduce the consumption of electricity in order to prevent disruptions.

Within the last two weeks, Ukraine’s power supply system has suffered heavy damage from Russian missile strikes targeting energy infrastructure.