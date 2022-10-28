On October 28, seven Ukrainian regions will suffer rolling blackouts, Ukraine’s energy operator informs.

The step follows yesterday’s Russian missile attacks that again targeted country’s infrastructure.

Power supply limitations will be introduced in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

‘Ukrenergo’ central office has scheduled time and duration for each region.

Outages enable energy companies to restore damaged power facilities as quickly as possible, balance the system and provide power to all consumers.