‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator announced outages in seven regions of the country.

The step follows Russian massive missile and drone attacks that targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Rolling blackouts are to be introduced in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

Ukrenergo said that certain groups of consumers will be disconnected from the power supply according to the schedule.

‘The consumption limits are necessary to reduce the load on the networks, to ensure sustainable balancing of the energy system and to avoid repeated accidents after the power grids were damaged by rocket and drone attacks by the Russians. Such measures enable energy companies to restore damaged energy facilities as quickly as possible, balance the system and provide energy to all consumers’, the statement says.