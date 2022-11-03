On November 3, rolling blackouts will be introduced in ten regions of Ukraine, Ukrenergo energy operator informs.

Emergency outages will take place in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Kirovohrad regions due to the yesterday’s Russian strikes.

Rolling blackouts are also to be introduced in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

The step follows Russian massive missile and drone attacks that targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

The consumption limits are necessary to reduce the load on the networks, to ensure sustainable balancing of the energy system and to avoid repeated accidents after the power grids were damaged by rocket and drone attacks by the Russians.