More than 20 thousand adherents of Hasidism have come to the town of Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah begins a ten day period of penitence culminating in Yom Kippur.

Hasidic Jews usually come to Uman to visit the grave of Reb Nachman of Breslov, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement. The followers of Hasidism believe that each of them should visit this place at least once in their lifetime.

Despite the ongoing Russia’s war against Ukraine, there are as many Hasidim in Uman this year as ever.

According to the police reports, 22,800 Hasidim have come to Ukraine this year. More than 600 Ukrainian police officers provide security. This time, Israel refrained from sending its law enforcement to assist Ukrainian police.