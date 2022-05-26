Russian ‘Roskomnadzor’ – the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media – demands from ‘Bukvy’ media outlet to delete all pieces of news regarding the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) marches.

In the latest attempt by the Russian government to clamp down on the media, now out of their own country, Russian state media regulator demanded that ‘Bukvy’ should delete the information in the Ukrainian language while earlier they were concerned only about Russian-language content.

‘Bukvy’ received the notification from ‘Roskomnadzor’ about the news with ‘UPA’ tag within the period from October 14, 2018 to October 14, 2021.

Russian state media regulator backs its demand with the Russian Federation Prosecutor General office decision dated March 12, 2015, № 27-31-2015/Ід-831–15.

Roskomnadzor demands to remove this news from ‘Bukvy’ website, as they violate the laws of the Russian Federation. If within a day after receiving the notification, ‘Bukvy’ does not delete information about the UPA marches, the Russian agency threatens to limit access to the outlet.

The Ukrainian Insurgent Army was a Ukrainian military formation of the 20th century aimed at restoring an independent Ukrainian state.

‘Bukvy’ media outlet will not delete the news about the UPA marches and will not meet any requirements of Roskomnadzor.