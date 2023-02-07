On February 6, 2023, the rotation of the permanent monitoring mission of the IAEA took place at Zaporizhzhia and South Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

As informed by Ukraine’s nuclear energy regulator, on February 4, the rotation also took place at Rivne and Chornobyl plants.

The IAEA deployed its permanent monitoring missions to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants in response to an official request of the Ukrainian government.

New mission participants discussed with Ukrainian officials the current situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP, plans for the IAEA mission at the plant, the most important issues of the safe operation of the plant, which has been under the occupation of Russian invaders since March 4, 2022.

Yesterday, it was reported that the occupiers are bringing Russian personnel to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.