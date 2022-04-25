In a meeting on economic issues Monday, Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed Russia foiled a plot by a ‘terrorist group’ to kill state TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyev.

The Security Service of Ukraine, the SBU, said in statement that it has ‘no plans to assassinate Solovyev.

The SBU claims it is another Russia’s fake to increase the anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian security noted that they are not going to seriously comment on the ‘new fantasies of the Russian secret services’, as Ukrainian officers are busy working to strengthen country’s security.

The SBU also added that Solovyev is not a public figure, but an ordinary propagandist who became a Russian analogue of Nazi Goebbels. After Ukraine’s victory, he ‘will definitely be held accountable for his crimes in international courts’.