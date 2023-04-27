On April 26, the ‘Black Sea Grain Corridor’ was again suspended by the Russian side, Ukrainian navy command reports.

On April 25, at the Joint Coordination Center (Istanbul), the representatives of Russia refused to agree on the movement of ships to/from the seaports of Ukraine along the humanitarian corridor operating within the framework of the Black Sea grain initiative on the export of grain and related food cargoes by sea.

As a result, on April 26, 4 ships, including the ship AKDENIZ-M, which was chartered by the World Food Program of the United Nations to deliver wheat to Ethiopia, could not leave the ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi and had to wait for their passage to be approved. In addition, one ship is waiting for passage to the port of Odessa.

The navy press service stressed that Ukraine consistently fulfills all obligations assigned to it within the framework of the Black Sea grain initiative and makes maximum efforts to maintain and expand the export of grain and related food cargoes by sea.