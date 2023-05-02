Ukraine’s army operational command ‘South’ told about the new tactics of Russian strikes, the purpose of which is to delay the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Press officer Natalia Humeniuk said on TV that shelling Ukraine, the invaders are trying to target objects important for the future counteroffensive. In this way, the enemy hopes to delay the Ukrainian offensive.

‘They are really trying to find logistics routes and centers. They are trying to demonstrate their strength and power against the background of the fact that they have no progress on the battlefield’, she said.

At the same time, the occupiers did not give up their efforts to destroy the Ukrainian energy system.

The press officer concluded that the type and quantity of weapons used by the occupiers changed during the latest attacks. In particular, there were fewer weapons, but they were manufactured recently.