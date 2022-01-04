Ukrainian intelligence reports increased movements on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation reinforced the positions of the Donetsk and Luhansk army corps with additional personnel and artillery.

According to the intelligence, the officers the Russian army maintain trainings on artillery fire.

Earlier, the press service of the Ukrainian army reported that 206 units of artillery and armored vehicles were detected in the combat zone in the occupied territories.

In the area of Ternovo, Ukrainian intelligence detected 110 units of military equipment, including 52 tanks, 13 multiple launch rocket systems and 4 self-propelled artillery units.