Russia seeks for ways to disrupt the situation in Ukrainian prisons employing connections of Ukrainian and Russian criminals.

Justice minister Denys Maluska warned Russia has tried to use connections of Ukrainian and Russian criminal leaders to provoke riots in Ukrainian prisons. Maluska reassured Kyiv will prevent such attempts.

Citing intelligence he had, the minister said there will be ‘falsified videos and hired protesters near prisons’.

He also addressed inmates of Ukrainian prisons urging them to ‘keep quiet’ and avoid making ‘noise’ adding officials know Russian criminal leaders asked them to ‘start rampage’ in prisons.

It is worth noting that Maluska message was peppered with prison slang.