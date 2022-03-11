The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces warns Russia can step up shelling of Ukrainian towns and resort to tactics of disinformation campaigns, sabotage, terrorism, abductions to intimidate and put psychological pressure on civilians.

Repelled by Ukrainian defenders on many fronts, Russian forces are trying to regroup, seeking to address logistics and reinforcement issues that have stalled their plans.

According to Ukraine’s intelligence, Russian troops’ morale is ‘low’ making many of them surrender.