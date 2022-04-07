In his address to Greece’s parliament on Thrusday, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about devastation the Russian onslaught brought to Mariupol.

The seaport city that was home to the large Greek diaspora has been turned into ‘ruins’ with 4 in 5 of its residents forced to leave.

‘The Russian troops destroyed everything- hospitals, maternity ward, residential buildings, and the local theater which served as a shelter against bombs for local civilians,’ said the Ukrainian president.

Russia has wiped out Mariupol and Odesa can be its next target as it is confident of its ‘absolute impunity’, said Zelensky, adding the aggressor must be deterred and brought to justice.

‘We must hold the Russian Federation accountable. We must save Odesa from destruction that happened in Mariuopol. We must find all the people deported to Russia. We must save those Mariuopol residents who are still alive and still can be saved.’