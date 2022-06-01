Russian troops have deployed anti-aircraft missile systems and multiple rocket launch systems (MRLS) to strategic Snake island in the Black Sea, said the Ukrainian army East Command in a statement Wednesday, as Moscow seeks to beef up its presence near Odesa.

Apart from missile systems, the aggressors set up electronic warfare complexes on the island in a clear attempt to prevent new attacks on its vessels after Ukraine sunk Russia’s warship Moskva.

According to intelligence, two Russian frigates carrying Kalibr missiles are also prowling around the area.

East Command said it sees no signs Russia is preparing any landing operation in the area but there is still risk of enemy saboteur teams trying to sneak in at the Danube mouth or provoke fire at the seashore.

The days after invasion onset, the Russian Navy blocked ships near Ukraine while the area remains littered with Russia sea mines.