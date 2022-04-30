The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s defense ministry said in a statement that Russian authorities draft men to the army in the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk region without medical examination.

As the occupiers failed to mobilize the needed number of conscripts, they have cancelled medical check of the drafted personnel.

The occupiers are going to draft and send to technical units even those who have serious health issues.

As reported, Russian police stage constant raids and even detains men in the streets to send them to the army.

At the same time, there are a lot of bribery cases to avoid military service.