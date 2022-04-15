The SBU, Ukraine’s security service, has given evidence that Russian territory is shelled by Russians themselves.

The Ukrainian security has intercepted another phone call of a Russian military. In a conversation with his wife, the serviceman says the village of Klimovo was shelled by the Russian army.

When his wife asked why Russian troops had done that, he answered it was a provocation to blame Ukraine. The serviceman’s answer relieved his wife and she said ‘knowing that she now feels better’.

The military also said Russia did the same things during the Chechen war.

‘Apartments were blown up in Moscow, as if it was done by terrorists. But in reality it was the FSB. It’s just that now they [Ukraine] are not able to shoot at such a distance as far as Klimovo’, the military said.

He added he was going to resign from the Russian army.