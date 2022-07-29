The communities in Dnipro region were hit with Russian rockets overnight, said local governor Valentyn Reznichenko on Friday . The strikes targeted sites in Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih.

Nikopol was pummeled with Grad missiles with more than 40 of those hitting the residential areas.

The missile barrage damaged 6 houses and some household facilities. It also damaged the energy line, leaving thousand of locals without power.

The emergency teams are working on the site, trying to restore power.

Meanwhile, the Russian shelling also targeted Zelenodillya community in Kryvih Rih. There were no immediate reports of victims and damage.