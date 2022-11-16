The occupiers are deporting Ukrainian citizens from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region to the southern regions of the Russian Federation. In this way, the Russian authorities want to improve the demographic situation in their own territories.

The National Resistance Center informs that first, Russian occupation authorities purposefully organize a humanitarian crisis in the area and then start forcible relocation.

‘When the civilian population from the temporarily occupied territories, mainly from the Kherson region, succumbs to panic, they are “evacuated” to the southern federal district of the Russian Federation. In particular, the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions. At the same time, exit to free Ukraine is closed, which destroys the myth of Moscow propagandists about caring for the population. All the locals who remain are forced to live in the conditions of a food and humanitarian crisis’, the statement goes.

The National Resistance Center concludes that Russia follows Soviet methods of forcible relocation of different peoples and is trying to destroy the Ukrainian nation.