At least 130 Ukrainian servicewomen who were among Azovstal defenders remain in Russian captivity, said Ukraine deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk during a briefing on Wednesday.

The list of captives include military medics, border service officers, National guards, 36th Marines troops, and soldiers of Azov Battalion.

Kyiv will make every effort to help their release from captivity, said Iryna Vereshchuk, adding that the international community should address the reports of Russia’s mistreatment of Ukrainian POWs.

The captives are part of a bigger group of 2439 Ukrainian defenders who left their dugots at Azovstal steel works and was listed by the Red Cross as prisoners of war. According to the latest reports, Russian-led separatists in DNR/LNR breakaway regions threaten to put Azov Battallion soldiers on trial in Donetsk.