‘Institute of Mass Information’ watchdog reports that within the month of invasion Russia has committed 148 crimes against journalists and media.

The report states five journalists have been killed when performing their work, seven wounded and one is missing. In addition, there have been six cases of taking reporters hostage.

Russian air strikes have hit 10 TV towers in eight regions of Ukraine causing temporarily disruptions of TV and radio broadcasting.

Another concern of the watchdog is that at least 70 local media outlets in the occupied territories had to pause their operation due to the occupiers’ threats, seizure of newsrooms, etc.