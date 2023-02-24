Donetsk region police department stated that during the past day, Russian invaders shelled 15 towns and villages of the region, which caused civilian casualties.

The enemy targeted Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Siversk, Krasnohorivka, Sviatohirsk, Velyka Novosilka, Keramik, Pivnichne, Yampil, Arkhanhelske, Vremivka, Diliivka, Ivanivske, Karlivka and Pleshchiivka.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 20 civilian objects, including apartment buildings, an industrial enterprise, a culture facility and other objects. The invaders hit civilian infrastructure with aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,384 civilians have been killed and 3,085 wounded in the region. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stressed that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in Mariupol, Volnovakha and other occupied towns.