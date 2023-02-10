Over the past day, the Russian army shelled 21 towns and villages in Donetsk region, as a result of which 40 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, local police reported.

Russian invaders targeted the towns of Avdiyivka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Siversk, Krasnohorivka, Novohrodivka, Sloviansk, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Pivnichne, Hostre, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Kamianka, Vesele, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bohoyavlenka, and Paraskoviivka.

The strikes destroyed and damaged 40 objects of civilian infrastructure, including 22 apartment buildings, a medical facility, a café, a gym, a culture facility, shops and warehouses.

To hit the civilian infrastructure, Russians used aircraft, S-300 missiles, rocket launchers, heavy artillery and mortars.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,356 civilian residents have been killed and 3,020 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.