At about midday Tuesday, Russian troops hit with rockets the bus stop in Kherson.

As reported by Suspilne TV, the strike killed at least 6 local residents who were waiting for a bus. It is also reported that more than 10 people got wounded after the attack.

Russian invaders allegedly used Grad multiple launch rocket systems to hit the bus stop. The strike also caused damage to the apartment buildings in the neighborhood.

The emergency teams are working on the site.