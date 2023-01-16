Russian troops shelled a children hospital in Kherson. About 30 windows in the neonatal building were broken.

The news came from the deputy head of the President’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

There was no information about the victims.

‘Russians continue to terrorize Kherson hospitals. This time the shelling of the children department. As a result, about 30 windows in the neonatal (6-story) building were broken’, Tymoshenko said.

According to him, the building was empty, so there were no victims in the attack.